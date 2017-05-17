Conversation in Bucksport on future of recreational opportunities

Sunday, June 4, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Miles Lane School, 52 Miles Lane, Bucksport, Maine
For more information: 207-322-1233
BUCKSPORT, Maine — Join Bucksport Heart & Soul and Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Miles Lane School, 52 Miles Lane, for a conversation about the future of recreational opportunities in Bucksport.
From softball and soccer to snowmobiling and swimming, hiking and hunting — come share your story and your vision for the town. Discussion will be centered on what activities residents participate in, what recreational opportunities they would like to see offered in Bucksport, and ideas for creating them.
Childcare provided on the Miles Lane playground. Afterward, there will be an optional 20-minute guided hike on the Miles Lane Trails to see the new Vernal Pool Trail. For information, Nancy Minott, 322-1233 or nanpiano@live.com.
