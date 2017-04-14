Thursday, July 27, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St., Rockport, Maine
For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/contrasts-2/
GEOFF NUTTALL, violin
NATHAN SCHRAM, viola
CHRISTOPHER COSTANZA, cello
JAMES AUSTIN SMITH, oboe
PEDJA MUZIJEVIC, piano
A program of sonatas, alongside the truly sublime Piano Quartet of Ernest Chausson, a work of expressive contrasts ranging from poignant melancholy to mercurial high spirits. A stellar line up of musicians perform this shimmering program.
“Mr. Nuttall, for all his onstage hijinks, is indisputably a violin virtuoso and an extraordinary musician.” The New York Times
Program subject to change
MOZART Violin Sonata in A Major, K. 305
SAINT-SAËNS Oboe Sonata, Op. 166
DEBUSSY Cello Sonata in D Minor
Intermission
ERNEST CHAUSSON Piano Quartet in A, Op. 30
Tickets: $45 Adult, $10 Under age 25
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →