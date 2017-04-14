Contrasts

By Monica Kelly,
Posted April 14, 2017, at 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 27, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St., Rockport, Maine

For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/contrasts-2/

GEOFF NUTTALL, violin

NATHAN SCHRAM, viola

CHRISTOPHER COSTANZA, cello

JAMES AUSTIN SMITH, oboe

PEDJA MUZIJEVIC, piano

A program of sonatas, alongside the truly sublime Piano Quartet of Ernest Chausson, a work of expressive contrasts ranging from poignant melancholy to mercurial high spirits. A stellar line up of musicians perform this shimmering program.

“Mr. Nuttall, for all his onstage hijinks, is indisputably a violin virtuoso and an extraordinary musician.” The New York Times

Program subject to change

MOZART Violin Sonata in A Major, K. 305

SAINT-SAËNS Oboe Sonata, Op. 166

DEBUSSY Cello Sonata in D Minor

Intermission

ERNEST CHAUSSON Piano Quartet in A, Op. 30

Tickets: $45 Adult, $10 Under age 25

