CONTRADANCE, YARD SALE, & LOBSTER MEAL CELEBRATE PHIPPSBURG CHURCH ANNIVERSARY

Saturday, July 15, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Phippsburg Congregational Church, 10 Church Lane at Parker Head Road, Phippsburg, Maine
For more information: 207-398-1770; phippsburgucc.org
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of its Linden Tree Meeting House, the Phippsburg Congregational Church will hold a contradance, a yard sale, and a lobster roll meal on Saturday, July 15. The historic main building of the 1802 church will also be open for visitors.
The day will begin with a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Offerings include two original framed watercolor paintings from local artist Sharon Bond, fishing lures, ice fishing items, lamps, kitchen items, and much more. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. lobster roll meals will be available to purchase. Meals, which can be eaten on premise or taken out, include a lobster roll, chips, a soda, and a piece of homemade “melt in your mouth” blueberry cake for $22.
The day will conclude with a 7 p.m. contradance led by musician Jim Joseph and veteran dance caller Elna Joseph. They will be supported by other established area musicians. Jim is a member of the Acadian folk music trio T-Acadie, and has played concerts and contradances at venues including Bowdoin College, the University of Maine, the New England Folk Festival, the Downeast Country Dance Festival, and the Crossroads Celtic Festival. The Josephs also perform in the Cajun music ensemble, JimmyJo & The Jumbol’Ayuhs.
New and experienced dancers of all ages are invited. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for students. Children under 10 are admitted free.
The Linden Tree Meeting House, named for an historic 1774 Linden tree next to the church buildings, has become a valued meeting space for church and community events including concerts, dinners, martial arts, yoga, and reading groups.
The Phippsburg Congregational Church is located at 10 Church Lane (at Parker Head Rd.) in Phippsburg. For more information, call 389-1767 or 389-1770.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →