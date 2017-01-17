Contradance Jan. 21 at Dexter church

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

DEXTER, Maine — A contradance with caller John McIntire and live music by Some Reel People will be held 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Dexter Universalist Church, Church Street. All dances taught. All ages welcome. Admission $7, $12 for families. For information, Jim Bunn 924-3925, or Georgia Prickitt 277-3961.

