Contradance Jan. 21 at Dexter church

Posted Jan. 17, 2017, at 10:38 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Dexter Universalist Church, Church Street, Dexter, Maine

For more information: 207-924-3925

DEXTER, Maine — A contradance with caller John McIntire and live music by Some Reel People will be held 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Dexter Universalist Church, Church Street. All dances taught. All ages welcome. Admission $7, $12 for families. For information, Jim Bunn 924-3925, or Georgia Prickitt 277-3961.

