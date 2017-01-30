Contra Fundraiser: Stand with Standing Rock!

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: South Parish Congregational Church, 9 Church St., Augusta, ME

WHY WE’RE DOING THIS:

On January 24th President Trump signed executive actions to advance the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). We are here to say #NoDAPL! We must once again fight to reassure that our water is protected! As a community we are raising money with this dance to send to the water protectors at Standing Rock! As we raise this money we are aiding in the resistance against corporate oil companies destroying native lands and natural resources. We will stand with native people. We will stand with Standing Rock!

OUR TALENT:

Contra dance caller Lani Palm!

Volution! A band of the contra persuasion. They have been known to sing as well, when the instruments aren’t loud enough!

DETAILS:

A beginner’s lesson at 7:00 p.m.

Dessert potluck at 9:15 p.m.

$12 minimum donation at the door!

After rent is paid all donations will be sent to Standing Rock via standwithstandingrock.net!

All ages, all skill levels, all people welcome!

For more info email: autumn@91courtstreet.net

