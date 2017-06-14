Contra Dance with Big Moose Band

Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Dance your way into the weekend with the Big Moose Band at their monthly contra dance at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. The caller for the evening is Chrissy Fowler. Everyone from contra dance novices to experts are welcome for a fun evening of music and dance.
All dances are taught, so no contra dance knowledge is needed. Even nondancers can get in on the fun and listen to the great music. There is a $6 requested donation for all adults to help pay the caller.
For more information on the dance contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
