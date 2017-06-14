Community

Contra Dance with Big Moose Band

By Melinda Rice
Posted June 14, 2017, at 3:11 p.m.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Dance your way into the weekend with the Big Moose Band at their monthly contra dance at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. The caller for the evening is Chrissy Fowler. Everyone from contra dance novices to experts are welcome for a fun evening of music and dance.

All dances are taught, so no contra dance knowledge is needed. Even nondancers can get in on the fun and listen to the great music. There is a $6 requested donation for all adults to help pay the caller.

For more information on the dance contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employeesMaine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employees
  2. President Trump has blocked Stephen King on TwitterPresident Trump has blocked Stephen King on Twitter
  3. Maine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachersMaine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachers
  4. LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’
  5. LePage finance chief resigns as Maine budget fight ragesLePage finance chief resigns as Maine budget fight rages

Top Stories

Similar Articles