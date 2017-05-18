Community

Contra Dance with Big Moose Band

By Melinda Rice
Posted May 18, 2017, at 1:22 p.m.

Saturday, May 27, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Join caller Bill Schubeck and the Big Moose Band for a night of music and dancing at the Jesup Memorial Library. The contra dance this month is on Saturday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m. Dancers of all abilities are welcome and no partner is needed. All dances are taught beforehand, so you even contra dance novices can join in on the fun.

Big Moose features some of the area’s finest musicians including Ruth Grierson, Keith Davis, Jim Vekasi, Michael Marion, Charlie Richardson, Fred Benson, Dave Quinby, Ed Damm and Anne Damm, among others.

There is a requested $6 donation for adults to pay the caller. Children and College of the Atlantic students are free. For more information about this event, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245, or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.

