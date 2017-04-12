Saturday, April 22, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34, Bar Harbor, m
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Dance on down to the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m. for our monthly contra dance with Big Moose Band. There is a new caller this month, Mike Fay. Learn some new steps and have a fun night while enjoying great music. No contra dance knowledge is required, as all steps and dances are taught.
Big Moose features some of the area’s finest musicians including Ruth Grierson, Keith Davis, Jim Vekasi, Charlie Richardson, Fred Benson, Ed Damm and Anne Damm, among others. Bring your family, friends or come alone to enjoy a great night. There is a requested $6 donation for adults to help pay the caller and children get in for free.
For more information contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →