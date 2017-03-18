Contra Dance with Big Moose Band

Saturday, March 25, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Dance on into the weekend with the Big Moose Band at the Jesup Memorial Library’s monthly contra dance on Saturday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. Dancers of all abilities are welcome and no partner is needed. All dances are taught beforehand, so you even contra dance novices can join in on the fun.
Big Moose is Mount Desert Island’s premier contra dance band and musicians including Ruth Grierson, Keith Davis, Jim Vekasi, Charlie, Fred Benson, Ed Damm and Anne Damm, among others.
There is a requested $6 donation for adults to pay the caller. Children and College of the Atlantic students are free. For more information about this event, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245, or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →