Contra Dance with Big Moose Band

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Join the Big Moose Band on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library to dance away the winter blues. Dancers of all abilities (even those with two left feet) are welcome and no partner is needed. No contra dance knowledge is required as all steps and dances are taught before each dance begins. Come join in on the fun!

Big Moose features some of the area’s finest musicians including Ruth Grierson, Keith Davis, Jim Vekasi, Charlie Richardson, Fred Benson, Ed Damm and Anne Damm, among others. Bring your family, friends or come alone to enjoy a great night. There is a requested $6 donation for adults to help pay the caller and children get in for free.

For more information contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.

