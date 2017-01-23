Contra Dance with Big Moose Band

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: First Baptist Church of Bar Harbor, 46 Ledgelawn Avenue, Bar Harbor, ME For more information: 207-460-2401; jesuplibrary.org

Join Big Moose Band for a fun night of music and dancing with the Jesup Memorial Library at the First Baptist Church of Bar Harbor on Saturday, Jan. 28. The caller for the night will be Chrissy Fowler. We will be starting an hour earlier, at 6:30 p.m., with a special hour geared towards families, though all dancers are welcome at the earlier time.

Dancers of all abilities (even those with two left feet) are welcome and no partner is needed. No contra dance knowledge is required as all steps and dances are taught before each dance begins. Come join in on the fun! There is a requested $6 donation for adults to help pay the caller and children get in for free.

For more information about this event, contact Anne Damm at 460-2401. And a special thanks to the First Baptist Church of Bar Harbor for hosting this event.

