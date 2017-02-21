Contemporary Church Service – Flagship Theater

Sunday, April 23, 2017 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: Flagship Theater, Rt. 1, Thomaston, Maine For more information: 850.766.2424; thepursuitmaine.com

Join us for the launch of Pursuit Maine on Easter Sunday, April 16th at 9:30

We want you to feel comfortable joining us for a weekend service. Please just come as you are—church is about the people you’re with, not the clothes you’re wearing. We also understand there are lots of reasons people visit church; you went to church as a child, a friend invited you to come check it out or perhaps life’s been tough and you need some comfort, support and encouragement. Whatever your reasons, we are excited you chose to visit us this weekend and you are always welcome back!

What can you expect if you visit one of our weekend services?

We’ll welcome you at the front of the building.

Coffee, other goodies and more coffee… before and after worship!

We open worship with singing (usually 5-6 songs). You’re welcome to sing along, or just listen in.

A time of prayer, as well as information on upcoming events.

Applicable and practical Bible teaching.

Service lasts from 9:30-10:30.

Nursery and Children’s church (up to age 8) provided during service time. Visit www.thepursuitmaine.com for more information.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →