Friday, June 2, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 3, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 4, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Friday, June 9, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 10, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 11, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Troy Howard Stage, 173 Lincolnville Ave. , Belfast, Maine
For more information: 2073236251; midcoastactors.org
MIDCOAST ACTORS’ STUDIO EXPLORES DIFFERENT DIMENSIONS IN ‘CONSTELLATIONS’
BELFAST – One relationship, infinite possibilities. That’s the idea behind Midcoast Actors’ Studio’s current production of Constellations, running June 2-11 at the Troy Howard Stage in Belfast.
Written by British playwright Nick Payne, Constellations is the story of Marianne, a theoretical physicist and cosmologist, and Roland, a beekeeper. Through a dizzying fugue of vignettes, audiences watch as Marianne and Roland’s relationship unfolds across time and space, with each variation sending their relationship on an entirely new trajectory. Science and romance collide in this unusual love story that’s delighted audiences in New York and London. The play stars real life husband and wife Jason and Leah Bannister. Jason, who is the Producing Artistic Director of MAS, directs the production.
“Leah and I wanted to do a play together, and this script is so unique, we just had to give it a go,” says Bannister. “With all this talk in the play about string theory, different dimensions and the multiverse, it’s really about choices. And love. And space. And honey. And love.”
Constellations opened in London in 2012 and on Broadway in 2015, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Wilson. Wilson was nominated for a Best Actress Tony. The production was nominated for several Drama League Awards. Charles Spencer in the Daily Telegraph comments that “Nick Payne’s drama lasts just over an hour but packs in more than most shows manage in three times that length. It is playful, intelligent and bursting with ideas, but also achieves a powerful undertow of emotion”.
Designing the complicated lights and sound is MAS veteran Jay Rosenberg. Greg Marsanskis handles the set. Two of Bannister’s former theater students, Olivia Andrew and Dylan Mitchell, are board operators. Erik Perkins designed the poster, based on photos by Leah. Carrie Pierce volunteered as an ASL (American Sign Language) coach.
Constellations runs June 2, 3, 9, and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and June 4 & 11 at 2:00 p.m. at the Troy Howard Stage, 173 Lincolnville Ave. in Belfast. The show runs approximately 80 minutes with no intermission and includes strong language. Tickets are available at the door 30 minutes before curtain. $10 for those under 35 years old, as well as 65+. $15 for everyone else. On opening night, June 2nd tickets are $8.00. For more information call the box office at 370-7592, visit midcoastactors.org or on Facebook, or email midcoastactors@gmail.com.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →