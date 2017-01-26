Constance H. Carlson Public Humanities Prize | Gary Lawless

By Maine Humanities
Posted Jan. 26, 2017, at 11:31 a.m.

Friday, March 24, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Bowdoin College, Daggett Lounge , 13 South St, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 2077735051; mainehumanities.org/program/constance-h-carlson-prize/

Maine poet Gary Lawless will receive the 2017 Constance H. Carlson Public Humanities Prize from the Maine Humanities Council. The Constance H. Carlson Public Humanities Prize honors an individual, institution, or group in recognition of exemplary contributions to public humanities in Maine.

Lawless’ contributions to the state of Maine will be honored during a luncheon on March 24, 2017 at Daggett Lounge in Bowdoin College’s Thorne Hall.

Tickets $35 person

