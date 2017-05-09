Conner-Trafton Post 119/Stott-Flanders post 165 to participate in parades in Sangerville, Guilford and Abbot

GUILFORD and SANGERVILLE — Conner-Trafton Post 119 American Legion of Guilford and Stott-Flanders Post 165 American Legion of Sangerville will participate in three Memorial Day Parades on Monday, May 29:

— Sangerville parade, 8:30 a.m., starting at Old Mill and ending at cemetery.

— Guilford parade, 9:30 a.m., starting at Elmwood Cemetery and ending at Veterans Memorial.

— Abbot parade, 10:30 a.m., starting at Town Hall and ending at Veterans Memorial.

