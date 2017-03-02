Connect with Your Ancestors Using Ancestry.com Library Edition

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

The Southwest Harbor Public Library will offer three Genealogy Workshops on Wednesdays, March 15 and 22 from 5:30-7:00 pm and Saturday, March 18 from 10:00-11:30 am. Personal genealogist Cathy Willey will introduce participants to library edition genealogy software. AncestryLibrary.com is a subscription-based online data base which is accessible for free when used in the Library or on a wireless network at the Library. Search for information about your grandmothers and other family members. Space is limited and registration is required. Bring your own laptop or tablet, if possible. Call the Library to reserve your spot (limit one session only, please). Bring names, dates, or locations of your family to facilitate your research.

These workshops are a part of the Library’s celebration of Women’s History Month “Creating Connections” March 2017. For more information, call the Library at (207) 244-7065.

Cathy Willey credits her late father-in-law for her interest in genealogy. He wanted a family tree but thought he had no ties to Maine. In fact, his ancestors were some of the earliest settlers on Cranberry Isles. After discovering that, she was hooked! A decade later, she finds that she reads fewer detective novels and instead searches out clues in census sheets, vital records and cemeteries. The highlight of her cousin search was connecting with live cousins and going to visit them and touring her great-grandmother’s birthplace in Finland. Her genealogy addiction has been well rewarded. Join Cathy to learn how to create your own connections.

