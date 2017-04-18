Confused About Elder Law?

By Jane Stitham, Executive Director
Posted April 18, 2017, at 11:45 a.m.

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Charlotte White Center, 572 Bangor Rd., Dover-Foxcroft, Maine

For more information: 207-564-4346; pinetreehospice.org

Pine Tree Hospice will host an informative workshop to help individuals and families navigate planning for later life. Kim Cavanagh, Esq. will present “Elder Law”, on May 3rd at 6:30 P.M. at the Charlotte White Center at 572 Bangor Rd. in Dover-Foxcroft. This free workshop will cover the topics of nursing home financing, the risks of gifting, and how to protect your parents’ assets or your assets for your children. “Elder Law” is part of Pine Tree Hospice’s ongoing “Caring for the Caregiver” program, supporting and educating our community’s valuable caregivers, both family and professional. To register for the workshop please call 564-4346 or email wecare@pinetreehospice.org.

