Conductors Retreat at Medomak: Free Concert

Saturday, July 15, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Medomak Family Camp Barn, 178 Liberty Road, Washington, Maine
For more information: (207) 845-3219; conductorsretreat.org
The Conductors Retreat at Medomak presents a free public concert on Saturday, July 15 at 2pm. All are welcome.
Under the guidance of Founder and Director Kenneth Kiesler, 30 conductors from around the world will lead the Medomak Symphony Orchestra in the 5th Symphonies of Beethoven and Shostakovich, as well as music of Vaughan Williams, Mozart, and Saint-Saëns, with cello soloist Jonathan Butler.
The concert takes place in the barn at Medomak Family Camp, located at 178 Liberty Road, Washington, Maine. No tickets are required.
