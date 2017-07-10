Conductors Retreat at Medomak: Free Concert

circa 1800: Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827), German composer, generally considered to be one of the greatest composers in the Western tradition. (Photo by Henry Guttmann/Getty Images)
Henry Guttmann | Getty Images
By Jake Woollen
Posted July 10, 2017, at 11:36 a.m.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Medomak Family Camp Barn, 178 Liberty Road, Washington, Maine

For more information: (207) 845-3219; conductorsretreat.org

The Conductors Retreat at Medomak presents a free public concert on Saturday, July 15 at 2pm. All are welcome.

Under the guidance of Founder and Director Kenneth Kiesler, 30 conductors from around the world will lead the Medomak Symphony Orchestra in the 5th Symphonies of Beethoven and Shostakovich, as well as music of Vaughan Williams, Mozart, and Saint-Saëns, with cello soloist Jonathan Butler.

The concert takes place in the barn at Medomak Family Camp, located at 178 Liberty Road, Washington, Maine. No tickets are required.

