Concerts for a Cause to Host Squid Jiggers for St. Paddy’s Day

Friday, March 17, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: First Universalist Church, Unitarian Universalist, 169 Pleasant St, Auburn, Maine For more information: 207-783-0461; uuconcerts.org

AUBURN—Concerts for a Cause, the new concert series at the First Universalist Church, Unitarian Universalist of Auburn, is proud to announce a special St. Patrick’s Day concert at 7:30PM on Friday, March 17 with the Squid Jiggers.

The concert, which will feature songs of Ireland, Scotland, songs the Canadian Maritimes and the Maine coast, and original songs by “the Squids,” will be held in the church’s vestry and will include a cash bar with beer and wine, including show sponsor, Baxter Brewing’s offerings.

The Squid Jiggers are Maine-based folk duo comprised of inveterate musician-entertainers, Dave Rowe and Troy R. Bennett. They took their name from the A.R. Scammell song Squid Jigging Ground, which is a wonderful musical depiction of fishing for squid in the waters off Newfoundland. They combine their talents on guitar, bass, bodhran, and tin whistles to lay down a thunderous musical base for their robust vocal harmonies.

Dave grew up on the Maine music scene, learning the music trade literally at the feet of his late father, Tom, while the elder Rowe was traveling the country playing bass guitar with Schooner Fare. Starting out as a young roadie and coffee gofer for his dad, Dave began playing out professionally as a bassist at the age of 15, and hasn’t had a real job since! In 1993 the Rowe men got together and formed a duo, which eventually became known as Turkey Hollow when Denny Breau joined. When not performing with the Squid Jiggers, Dave also tours as a solo artist. With the formation of The Squid Jiggers, Dave comes full circle, picking up his dad’s trademark Steinberger bass guitar and playing many of the songs he used to hear Schooner Fare perform so many years ago.

Troy grew up collecting Schooner Fare ticket stubs and albums. He started his professional career touring with the Portland, Maine Irish band, Rakish Paddy. Upon leaving Rakish Paddy he adopted the gypsy life, traveling Europe with his guitar, collecting stories and busking on street corners. He eventually buckled down, studying Anglo-Irish literature at University College Galway and the University of Southern Maine. On his return to the states, he started a Celtic duo called Bailey’s Mistake, as well as the Half Moon Jug Band, a high-octane folk group specializing in new uses for kazoos and banjos. The Half Moon Jug Band continues to tour extensively across New England. When not playing with Jug Band or The Squid Jiggers, Troy travels southern Maine, making tintypes and collecting rare phonograph records.

Concerts for a Cause is a new concert concept started just recently at the church to bring special concerts to the L/A community while raising money for area charities. The concerts are produced by Squid Jigger and church choir director, Dave Rowe, with a lot of help from a very involved and capable committee of church members.

Tickets for this concert, which are $17 in advance or $20 at the door. To purchase tickets or for more information about this special concert with the Squid Jiggers and other Concerts for a Cause, visit or call the church at 207-783-0461.

