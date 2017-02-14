HALLOWELL, Maine — A concert to benefit Harlow Gallery as part of Slates’ Monday Night Concert Series will be held at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Slates Restaurant, 169 Water St.

Music by singer/songwriter Anna Pillsbury performing original work, and performing Leonard Cohen music will be Jacob Allen, Robby Coffin, Katie Daggett, Marcia Gallagher, Bruce Mayo, among others.

Call Slates at 622-9575 for tickets and/or reservations.

