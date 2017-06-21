Concert of Baroque Music by The Somerset Consort at Bucksport church

Friday, June 30, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Elm Street Congregational Church, 31 Elm St., Bucksport, Maine
For more information: 207-469-3333
BUCKSPORT, Maine — A concert of Baroque music by The Somerset Consort will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Elm Street Congregational Church, 31 Elm St. Consort members are Diana Brookes Brown, flute; Lorna Russell, viola da gamba; Carlton T. Russell, harpsichord; with guest artists Catharine Cloutier, mezzo-soprano; Hannah McGuire, flute; Andrew Cloutier, baritone. Free parking. Handicapped accessible. Free-will donations benefit church on National Historic Register. For information, call 469-3333 or ElmStCh@gmail.com.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →