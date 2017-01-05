Concert: New Shades of Blue

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Witherle Memorial Library, 41 School Street, Castine, Maine For more information: (207) 326-4375; witherle.lib.me.us

On Sunday, January 15th at 2 PM in the Witherle Memorial Library, the series kicks off with The New Shades of Blue, which will present an array of original classical guitar compositions and then discuss their music and music-writing process. The band, consisting of Juliane Gardner (lead vocals/rhythm guitar) and Chris Poulin (lead guitar/vocals/flute), have been playing together for eighteen years, pleasing audiences with an eclectic mix of old time jazz favorites, blues, original compositions, and reggae.

This program is supported by the Witherle Memorial Library, Castine Arts Association, and a grant from The Maine Public Library Fund. The Maine Public Library Fund is funded by tax donations made on the Maine Income Tax Schedule CP. The Witherle Memorial Library was one of seventeen Maine public libraries received grants for fall 2016.

