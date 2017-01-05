Concert: N.B. Aldrich and Leslie Ross

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Parish House, 86 Court Street, Castine, Maine For more information: (207) 326-4375; witherle.lib.me.us

On February 19th at 2 PM in the Unitarian Universalist Parish House in Castine, sound artists N.B. Aldrich (found sound and laptop) and Leslie Ross (bassoon and laptop) will present the second of four concerts. The duo will perform a series of electroacoustic pieces, collaboratively conceived and worked on over this past year. Quadraphonic speakers (a four point surround system) are essential to their music, allowing signals from their laptops and instruments to move and shift around the room. The listener is immersed in a total sonic experience.

This program is part of a series of Sunday afternoon concerts presented by the Witherle Memorial Library and the Castine Arts Association, and supported by a grant from the Maine Public Library Fund. The Maine Public Library Fund is funded by tax donations made on the Maine Income Tax Schedule CP. The Witherle Memorial Library was one of seventeen Maine public libraries received grants for fall 2016. For a complete list of concerts, visit www.witherle.lib.me.us.

