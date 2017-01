Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Houlton Wesleyan Church, 18 Kelleran St., Houlton, ME For more information: 207-532-9056; houltonwesleyan.org

Concert to benefit Houlton Wesleyan mission trip to Haiti in March.

Special guest performer: Kelly OMara along with several others.

No admission cost. Love offering will be taken. www.houltonwesleyan.org

