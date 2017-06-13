Concert by Celtic harpist Alex Bigney on June 18 in Lincolnville

LINCOLNVILLE — The public is invited to a performance by Celtic harpist Alex Bigney on Sunday, June 18th at 4:00 PM at the United Christian Church (UCC). Bigney performs traditional Celtic tunes, along with many original compositions. When Alex Bigney plays, the harp laughs, sighs, dances a jig, and cries a lament. Family tradition is at the heart of his music. His great-great-grandpa was the village fiddler in Kirkmount, Nova Scotia, and Alex plays the harp with the same spiky rhythm and Scotch snap that got folks kicking up their heels in his grandpa’s day.

Following the Bigney concert, there will be a reception in the Community Building which will feature the photography of Rev. Dr. Susan Stonestreet, the soon to be retiring UCC pastor. Stonestreet has looked through a camera lens for almost thirty years seeing the often overlooked wonders of Nature and sacred places of all kinds. She has taken photographs in the United States, Russia, New Zealand, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Ireland. Her work will be on display from June 18th to June 25th. Stonestreet invites those viewing her photographs to take those they like and make a donation to the United Christian Church. This will be her thank you gift to the church upon her retirement on June 25th after serving as pastor in Lincolnville for over eighteen and a half years.

The Lincolnville Community Building is located at 18 Searsmont Road, Rt. 173, in Lincolnville Center. The 1821 Church is next door to the Community Building. Both buildings are fully handicapped accessible. This event is sponsored by the United Christian Church. All are welcome. There is no admission fee for the concert but a donation would be appreciated. For further information call 785-3521.

