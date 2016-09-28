Community

Concert at Ellsworth church to benefit youth mission trip to Dominican Republic

Posted Sept. 28, 2016, at 12:39 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, 2 Church St., Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-669-2028

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A benefit concert to support a youth mission trip to La Romana, Dominican Republic, to help the Good Samaritan Hospital will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, 2 Church St., featuring Robby Simpson with Chip and Rian performing. $10, $6 for students. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Refreshments. For information, call Lois at 669-2028.

Story continues below advertisement.

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article
Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Stephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during last night’s debateStephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during last night’s debate
  2. Scrooge McDuck versus mac and cheese? Mainers react to presidential debate.Scrooge McDuck versus mac and cheese? Mainers react to presidential debate.
  3. Caribou man injured after truck spills potatoesCaribou man injured after truck spills potatoes
  4. Two arrested in suspected meth lab in Washburn, No. 102 statewide
  5. Augusta father charged in connection with near drowning of toddler

Top Stories

Similar Articles