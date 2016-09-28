Concert at Ellsworth church to benefit youth mission trip to Dominican Republic

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, 2 Church St., Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-669-2028

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A benefit concert to support a youth mission trip to La Romana, Dominican Republic, to help the Good Samaritan Hospital will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, 2 Church St., featuring Robby Simpson with Chip and Rian performing. $10, $6 for students. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Refreshments. For information, call Lois at 669-2028.

