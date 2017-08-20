Con Brio Brass in Pittsfield at Hathorn Park Gazebo on Wed., August 23

Pittsfield FREE Summer Concert in the Park Series continues with Con Brio Brass on Wednesday, August 23, 2017

The music in the park series sponsored by local businesses continues weekdays at Hathorn Park off Somerset Avenue beginning 7 pm to 9 pm

Con Brio Brass is playing this Wedneday night, August 23, 2017 at Hathorn Park from 7 – 9 pm at the Gazebo.

Con Brio Brass is a somewhat traditional brass quintet, playing a unique collection of brass music in some exciting settings.

The remaining schedule of our three months of free music concerts is:

Tuesday, August 29 – Denny Breau.

Thursday, September 14 – Pete Witham & The Cozmic Zombies (re=scheduled from August)

The concerts are free to all. Hathorn Park is a two acre beautifully renovated park with a gazebo and other amenities. The park is located at the intersection of Somerset Avenue, Route #152 Hartland Avenue and Central Street. Plenty of parking. Some park benches and picnic tables available. If you have a lawn chair or blanket, bring it to the event so you can be seated where you would like. Most nights, concessions will be organized by Pittsfield Youth Athletics and available for purchase.

For more information, please go to www.facebook.com/HathornParkMusic

or the Town of Pittsfield at www.pittsfield.org under the Summer Concert Series tab

