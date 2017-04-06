Composting Talk at the Jesup Memorial Library

Thursday, April 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Join A Climate to Thrive at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. to learn more about composting. This panel discussion will include local professionals and backyard composters. Presenters, including Rose Avenia from Bar Harbor Community Farm, will demonstrate composting on a farm as well as backyard scale. Steve Gabel-Richards will also talk about ongoing projects that include worm farming and composting for the local community and area schools.
For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
