Composting: Black Gold from Green Waste

By Brewer Public Library
Posted April 11, 2017, at 2:53 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

Composting: Black Gold from Green Waste (Wednesday, May 10, 4:00 – 6:00 PM)

To celebrate Maine Composts Week, the Library will be partnering with Brewer’s own Maple Street Community Garden

for this FREE presentation! Call the Library at 989-7943 for more information and to sign up.

