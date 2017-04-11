Wednesday, May 10, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine
For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/
Composting: Black Gold from Green Waste (Wednesday, May 10, 4:00 – 6:00 PM)
To celebrate Maine Composts Week, the Library will be partnering with Brewer’s own Maple Street Community Garden
for this FREE presentation! Call the Library at 989-7943 for more information and to sign up.
