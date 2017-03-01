Companion Planting in your Garden

If you are interested in increasing what your garden produces, while creating more beauty and diversity and at the same time bringing in pollinators then join Master Gardener Jean Vose on March 9 at 1:00 p.m. at Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center and learn skills and strategies related to companion planting to increase yield and productivity in your garden. Jean Vose, with over 30 years’ experience as a gardener, will discuss how to plant different crops in proximity for pest control, pollination, provide beneficial habitat, and improve garden productivity.

Jean will describe what companion planting is, its benefits, various techniques, and examples of the plant pairings. Jean will share her favorite companion plants for home-scale vegetable production as well as recommendations from the books Companion Planting for the Kitchen Gardener and Rodale’s Successful Organic Gardening® Companion Planting.

Many gardeners have discovered that Companion Planting can discourage garden pests without relying on synthetic pesticides or harming helpful insects such as ladybugs and bees. Companion planting creates mutually beneficial relationships between plants that, when grown together, boost soil health, productivity, and pest and disease resistance. Jean will share some of companion plant combinations that really work; from planting clover between rows of corn or tomatoes to increase nitrogen, to planting nasturtiums with your zucchini in order to repel the dreaded squash bug. She will also share strategies such as seasonal rotation and intercropping. All will leave with a list of new plant combinations to try and other related informational handouts.

