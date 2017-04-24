Community Yard Sale/Fundraiser

Saturday, April 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Advance Auto Parts, 1193 Hammond Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 2079411480
Due to poor weather the Advance Auto Parts on outer Hammond Street in Bangor had to postpone our Yard Sale/Fundraiser for the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter. We will be holding it this coming Saturday, April 29. All previous details remain the same, yard sale, raffles, baked goods, bottle and can collection for Cub Scouts, Wanderlunch food truck, great product sales. Come on over and make it a great event and help us raise some money for a good cause!
