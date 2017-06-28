Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Community Yard Sale, 1193 Hammond st, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-941-1480
Advance Auto Parts on outer Hammond Street in Bangor will be hosting a community yard sale/ fundraiser on Saturday, August 5 from 8 am until 3 pm. We are selling table space at $5 a table. All of the money we raise will be donated to the Brewer Housing Authority for their free summer lunch program for kids. This is a great opportunity for you to make money right on busy route 2 on a Saturday!
Call Paul or Adam at 941-1480 for more information or to reserve your spot.
