Community Yard Sale/Fundraiser

By adam merrithew
Posted June 28, 2017, at 2:11 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Community Yard Sale, 1193 Hammond st, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-941-1480

Advance Auto Parts on outer Hammond Street in Bangor will be hosting a community yard sale/ fundraiser on Saturday, August 5 from 8 am until 3 pm. We are selling table space at $5 a table. All of the money we raise will be donated to the Brewer Housing Authority for their free summer lunch program for kids. This is a great opportunity for you to make money right on busy route 2 on a Saturday!

Call Paul or Adam at 941-1480 for more information or to reserve your spot.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Sea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting fasterSea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting faster
  2. Father, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta riverFather, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta river
  3. The Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisisThe Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisis
  4. Trooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine TurnpikeTrooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine Turnpike
  5. Maine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election systemMaine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election system

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs