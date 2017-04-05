Saturday, April 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Advance Auto Parts, 1193 Hammond Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 2079411480
We will be holding a community yard sale at Advance Auto Parts on outer Hammond St. in Bangor on April 22. We will be setting up the tables and selling space for people to sell their goods at $5 a table. We will also be holding a raffle and a bake sale as well as collecting bottles and cans for the Cub Scouts. All of the money we raise on our end will be donated to the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter. Please call us at 941-1480 to reserve your tables by April 17th.
