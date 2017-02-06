Community Supper

By Richard Hanson
Posted Feb. 06, 2017, at 11:35 a.m.

The Searsport United Methodist Church will have a FREE Community Supper on Saturday, February 11 from 4:30 pm until 6:00 pm. Fight the cold winter by coming into our warm church and share a warm meal with your community filled with warm hearts. Menu will include mac’ & cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, meat balls. chop suey and desserts. Provided by your neighbors at the Searsport and North Searsport United Methodist Churches.

