Community Substance Abuse Services Update

By Pen Bay Medical Center,
Posted June 26, 2017, at 12:33 p.m.

Thursday, June 29, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Rockland Public Library, 80 Union Street, Rockland, Maine

Please join us for a community conversation.

Theodore Logan, MD, addiction specialist, PBMC Psychiatric Addiction & Recovery Center and Maine Behavioral Healthcare

– Addiction as a brain disease

– Current and future care models in the Midcoast including the EMBARK program

Deputy Chief Young, Rockland Police Department

– Current state of the community and how the public can help

Forum includes presentations followed by an opportunity for question and answer. Please use the link below to register.

https://penbaywaldo.coursestorm.com/course/community-substance-abuse-services-update

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

