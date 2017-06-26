Thursday, June 29, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: Rockland Public Library, 80 Union Street, Rockland, Maine
Please join us for a community conversation.
Theodore Logan, MD, addiction specialist, PBMC Psychiatric Addiction & Recovery Center and Maine Behavioral Healthcare
– Addiction as a brain disease
– Current and future care models in the Midcoast including the EMBARK program
Deputy Chief Young, Rockland Police Department
– Current state of the community and how the public can help
Forum includes presentations followed by an opportunity for question and answer. Please use the link below to register.
https://penbaywaldo.coursestorm.com/course/community-substance-abuse-services-update
