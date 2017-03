BANGOR, Maine — A Community Seder will be held 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Congregation Beth Israel, 144 York St. RSVP by March 31, at $27, $14 for children ages 5-12; or April 1-9, at $34, $17 for children. Kosher feast observed in conservative tradition of Judaism. Contact Christine at 945-3433 or christine@cbisrael.org . Public welcome.

