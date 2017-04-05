Community

Community Rummage Sale in Hancock – Saturday April 29th – 8:30 am

By David Wildes
Posted April 05, 2017, at 8:04 p.m.

Saturday, April 29, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Union Congregational Church of Hancock, 1368 Route 1, Hancock, Maine

For more information: 207-422-3100; ww.hancockucc.org

Hancock – Gently used Spring and Summer clothing for men, women, and children will be available for purchase on Saturday April 29th from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm. The sale is sponsored by the Union Congregational Church of Hancock and will take place at 1368 Route 1 in Hancock. Clothing accessories, bedding, towels, curtains, and fabric will also be sold. Further information at 422-3100.

