Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Union Congregational Church, 1368 Route 1, Hancock, Maine For more information: 207-422-3100

HANCOCK, Maine — A community rummage sale will be held 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Union Congregational Church, 1368 Route 1. Gently used clothing for men, women, and children, plus bedding, towels, curtains, fabric and yarn. 422-3100.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →