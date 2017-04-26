Community pancake breakfast to support Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition’s anti-drug addiction efforts

Saturday, May 6, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: First Universalist Church, 345 Broadway St., Rockland, Maine
For more information: 207-701-1182; midcoastrecovery.org
ROCKLAND, Maine — An old-fashioned community pancake breakfast to support Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition’s mission to reduce the rate and consequences of drug addiction will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at First Universalist Church, 345 Broadway St.
The meal will be cooked by Cafe Miranda’s maestro Kerry Altiero. Dr. Ira Mandel will be at the event to meet and greet. In the coming months, MCRC plans to host a series of community events to build awareness of the effects of the drug addiction epidemic and of MCRC’s efforts to combat it.
Raffle. Meal $10 at the door.
Contact the Midcoast Recovery Coalition by phone 701-1182 or by email at info@midcoastrecovery.org or visit MCRC’s website at www.midcoastrecovery.org.
