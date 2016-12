Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Community Menorah Lighting, Downtown Belfast, Belfast, Maine

BELFAST — Second annual Community Menorah Lighting, sundown, 4:01 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, downtown Belfast. Traditional Chanukah snacks and a program of remarks and music beginning at 3:30pm. People of all beliefs are invited.

