Community Living Sessions

Saturday, April 8, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Orland Community Center,, 21 Schoolhouse Road , Orland, Maine
Join us for Community Listening Sessions for Congressional District 2!
These are challenging times for our communities, as we experience instability on the National and Local political level. We are also as an adjunct, experiencing the reawakening of community. Are you or your loved ones affected by these changes? Barraged with concern over healthcare, the environment, education, job growth, coastal fisheries, climate change, preserving our democracy, equality, human rights, the care of the poor, the quality of life of the elderly, our children’s futures and much more? Do you wish there was a bridge between your concerns and our elected officials? Standing For The Common Good/Mainers For Accountable Leadership are offering Listening Sessions. This is an opportunity for us to come together, as neighbors and villagers and share our concerns, our insights and hopes for our own and our children’s futures. Let’s share our concerns and with people power find solutions! We will be taking our questions and concerns to the Federal and State representatives following our public meetings, seeking answers to our questions. We will also work in groups to find actions we can bring home with us.
“Unity is strength… when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved”. Mattie Stepanek
Let’s join our voices together and seek answers, to create the future we want for all.
Questions and Contact: standingforthecommongood@gmail.com
