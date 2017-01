Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library Amphitheatre, Atlantic Avenue, Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/community-ice-carving-festival/

Twelve teams will carve blocks of ice into works of art in the amphitheatre! There will be hot food, as well as music and crafts inside the library. Part of Winterfest 2017.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →