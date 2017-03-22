Community High School in Fort Kent lists second trimester honors

Community High School, Fort Kent

Second trimester honor roll

Grade 12, high honors: Melissa Albert, Robin Albert, Lily Brickman, Jessy Devoe, Justin Gendreau, Paige Hebert, Parker Jandreau, Matthew Kelly, Gabriel Lozano-Wilson, Kyle Marquis, David Ouellette, Alex Paradis, Emma Pooler, David Roy, Jillian Roy, Libby Theriault; honors: Trevor Bouchard, Kassandra Bouley, Tate Caron, Austin Cyr, Shiann Haggenmiller, Andrea Kelly, Olivia Labbe, Adrianna Levesque, Olivia Martin, Valerie McBreairty, Alexis Pelletier, Shana Saucier, Bailey Theriault.

Grade 11, honors: Jonathan Blanchette, Megan Caron, Isabel Charette, Micah Charette, Jacob Daigle, Alisha Guimond, Megan Jandreau, Cassidy Lovley, Mercedes Madore, Chelsey Marquis, Kaylee Michaud, Danielle Nadeau, Niko Naranja, Jordan O’Leary, Kelly Paradis, Bailey Jackson Pelletier, Lea Pelletier, Nathaniel Pelletier, Sarah Pelletier, Dominic Pitre, Isaac Robichaud, Adrian Smith, Samuel Swope, Brandon Thibeault, Michelle Toussaint, Reece Voisine.

Grade 10, honors: Megan Boulay, Mikayla Bourgoin, Mitchell Charette, Tobi Cyr, Caleb Delisle, Elexis Fournier, Sylvie Guimond, Jordan Labbe, Isabelle Lozier, Christopher Martin, Simone Martin, Britney Nadeau, Kayden Nadeau, Lydia Pelletier, Mikayla Pelletier, Sydni Pelletier, Immanuel Pettengill, Logan Trombly, Alexis Wilson.

Grade nine, honors: Riley Alley, Caleb Anderson, Brice Carson, Kaylee Carter, Bodhi Ellington, Madison Gervais, Cady Hebert, Apurba Kaphle, Larry Nadeau, Bailey O’Brien, Emily Ouellette, Eden Paradis, Paige Paradis, Amber Sandstrom, Madison Saucier, Riley Sibley, Aidan Sirois, Dolcie Tanguay, Carson Theriault.

