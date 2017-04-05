Community Garden Program at the Pittsfield Public Library

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Pittsfield Public Library, 110 Library Street, Pittsfield, Maine
For more information: 207-487-5880; pittsfield.lib.me.us
Gardening in your community is April’s Year of Kindness event at the Pittsfield Public Library. The program will be held in the Warren Community Room on Wednesday, April 19 at 3:00. Sharon Kimball from Kohl’s Cares will talk about how to be involved with the Kindness Demonstration Gardens at the library. Volunteers will be needed to tend to the table garden boxes that will be on the library lawn. Heather Holland from Outland Farms will discuss Pittsfield’s Community Garden, as well as other types of community gardens. For more information, call the library at 487-5880.
