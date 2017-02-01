Community Food Grant Program Now Accepting Applications

Blue Hill Peninsula residents are encouraged to apply for a community food grant program. Maine Farmland Trust is now accepting proposals for projects or programs intended to increase food sustainability and improve the health and well-being of Blue Hill Peninsula residents. In addition to meeting these goals, successful applications will be those that place an emphasis on creating a more just and sustainable local food system through food production, education, or related projects. High priority is placed on projects that also demonstrate benefit to the broader community.

Past awardees have included a variety of community food projects from local food-focused hunger relief programs, to educational gardens, school greenhouses, a mobile slaughter facility, and agricultural enterprises.

Applicants can apply to receive grants of up to $3,000, which will be awarded based on the merits of the proposal and the likelihood of project completion. Grants are available for nonprofit organizations, schools, community groups, or individuals. Projects or programs must be carried out in the towns of Blue Hill, Sedgwick, Penobscot, Castine, Orland, Surry, Deer Isle, Stonington, Brooksville, or Brooklin.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at midnight. Decisions and grant awards will be made by March 31, 2017. The application can be found online at: https://www.mainefarmlandtrust.org/farm-viability-new/blue-hill-peninsula-community-food-grant/

For questions or assistance with your application please contact Alex Fouliard at Maine Farmland Trust at alex@mainfarmlandtrust.org, or 338-6575.

