Community Event to Explore Ethics Issues and Opioids

Thursday, April 13, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Hampden Academy, 89 Western Avenue , Hampden, Maine
For more information: emmc.org
The EMMC Ethics Advisory Committee is hosting a panel presentation and question and answer session on Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 pm about ethical issues related to the management of the opioid epidemic. The event will be held at Hampden Academy on 89 Western Avenue in Hampden.
The opioid epidemic has impacted multiple groups in diverse communities across America. Maine is one of the most severely affected regions, with devastating consequences for our citizens, their families, and their communities as a whole. The panelists in this session will explore how we should be talking about addiction in Maine, how the medical community should address the epidemic and the stigma associated with it, and how a just society should respond to the crisis and what forms the response should take. Audience questions will be encouraged after the brief presentation.
The panel will include Andrew Courtwright, MD, PhD, an ethicist and critical care specialist at the University of Pennsylvania; Eric R. Brown, MD, a family and addiction medicine practitioner and faculty member at EMMC Family Medicine Residency; and Robert Fickett, recovery coach coordinator, peer support service, Bangor Area Recovery Network.
“The discussion will be pertinent to all community members who share an interest in the difficult personal and societal issues surrounding this ethically complex and troubling issue,” says Jonathan Wood, MD of EMMC’s Ethics Committee. “This is a great opportunity to hear from experts and ask questions about a topic that touches so many of our lives.”
There is no cost to attend. For more information, please visit www.emmc.org.
