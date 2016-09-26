Community Businesses are Supporting Bar Harbor Kids Book Festival Set for Oct 22

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine

BAR HARBOR — It’s all about the books.

And the authors.

And the kids.

On Saturday, Oct. 22. the second annual Bar Harbor Kids Book Festival will feature free events at the Jesup Memorial Library, YWCA and Bar Harbor Congregational Church where children, parents and adult writers can interact with more than 20 authors. Writers will give readings, hold workshops, and participate in panels and book signings. There will be a programming for adults and teens who are interested in the process and business of writing as well as programming and workshops for younger children.

The event will bring authors and illustrators into MDI and Trenton schools for free on Friday, Oct. 21. Authors will hold workshops, readings and discussions with the students.

The Festival was inspired by local New York Times bestselling author, Carrie Jones’ father’s own struggles with reading, which kept him from pursuing school past second grade.

“My dad was a brilliant man, but his inability to read held him back. His confidence suffered and his life suffered,” Jones said. “There are a million possibilities he was never able to explore because he couldn’t read, and wasn’t motivated to read by interaction with books and authors. Our goal is to try to make sure all the kids around here have those chances every year with a variety of lively, inspiring authors.”

The efforts to bring a celebration of story to the island has been supported by the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club, Jesup Memorial Library, Bar Harbor Congregational Church, Sherman’s Books, MDI YWCA, Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, Steve Boucher, Realtor, Breaking Even Communications, Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, and other individual businesses and donors.

Reading’s importance and spreading the joy of books strikes a nerve in many of the sponsors, including Breaking Even Communications of Bar Harbor.

“When I was a kid, I would read quietly next to my nightlight after I was supposed to be in bed. Reading shaped the work I do and the person I’ve become. Breaking Even Communications is happy to support the Bar Harbor Kids Book Festival reaching fellow nightlight readers who will run tomorrow’s businesses,” said Nicole Ouellette, owner of Breaking Even Communications.

Authors attending the festival all donate their time. The book festival hopes to raise funds to cover authors’ meals, gas to get them to and from the schools and airports, as well as the cost of books.

“When I was a kid, all I wanted to do was meet a real author. By sponsoring the Bar Harbor Kids Book Festival, I get to help most kids on MDI meet several. My eight-year- old self would be proud… and is pretty excited to meet these authors too!” Ouellette said.

For information, go to barharborkidsbookfestival.org or Facebook. Donate to the support the festval at gofufndme.com/barharborkidsbooks or via Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club.

