By Chris Hearn,
Posted May 15, 2017, at 12:40 p.m.

Community BBQ!

Saturday, July 15, 2017

First Baptist Church of New Sweden parking lot.

17 Westmanland Rd. New Sweden, ME 04762

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Burgers and hot dogs, chips, drinks and dessert will be provided.

Come and bring the kids to enjoy a time of food, music and face painting!

Chris Hearn. 207.896.3392. www.fbcns.com.

