Community BBQ!
Saturday, July 15, 2017
First Baptist Church of New Sweden parking lot.
17 Westmanland Rd. New Sweden, ME 04762
11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Burgers and hot dogs, chips, drinks and dessert will be provided.
Come and bring the kids to enjoy a time of food, music and face painting!
Chris Hearn. 207.896.3392. www.fbcns.com.
