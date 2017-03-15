Community Bank’s $50,000 Grant Competition Enters its Fifth Year

The application period for Gorham Savings Bank’s LaunchPad competition opens March 15

GORHAM, Maine, March 15 — Gorham Savings Bank, a leading Southern Maine financial services institution, is now accepting applications for its fifth annual LaunchPad business competition. In the competition, the premier Maine event of its type, promising early-stage small businesses will compete for a $50,000 grant prize from the Bank.

The entry period opens on Wednesday, March 15 and closes on Saturday, April 15 at 5:00 p.m. Entrepreneurs, start-ups and established companies can enter via an online application at gorhamsavingsbank.com/launchpad and no formal business proposals or supporting documents are required. Five finalists will be invited to compete at a live pitch event on Tuesday, June 6 at USM’s Hannaford Hall, at which the winner will be announced.

According to the United States Small Business Association (SBA), 97 percent of companies in Maine are small businesses (defined as 500 or fewer employees), and of them, those with fewer than 100 employees contribute the largest share of jobs. In 2016, almost 200 business applied to LaunchPad.

With digital solutions allowing Mainers to work remotely, independently, and efficiently, many non-financial barriers to entrepreneurship have been lifted. Gorham Savings Bank designed its LaunchPad competition in an effort to lift a remaining barrier – unencumbered funds – for one standout small business each year.

“Maine’s economy is made up of thousands of small, innovative businesses. We want to see those numbers continue to grow and we’re working to help more businesses succeed” said Chris Emmons, President and CEO of Gorham Savings Bank. “This fifth annual LaunchPad event gives us the opportunity to shine a bright light on Maine’s entrepreneurial community and shows Gorham Savings Bank believes in the future of Maine business.”

Visit gorhamsavingsbank.com/launchpad to watch a recap of the 2016 competition.

About Gorham Savings Bank:

Gorham Savings Bank, founded in 1868 and headquartered in Gorham, Maine, is a community bank delivering full financial services to customers throughout Southern Maine. The only bank headquartered in Cumberland County, Gorham Savings caters to businesses who like to keep their accounts, loans, and other financial products managed locally. The bank’s retail division provides consumers with savings accounts, personal loans, home mortgages, HELOCs, CDs, IRAs, financial planning, and more. Its network of 11 branches is complemented by a growing footprint of ATMs and ITMs, as well as mobile services that meet people wherever they are. Gorham Savings Bank is a member of the FDIC. Learn more at www.gorhamsavingbank.com.

