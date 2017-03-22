Wednesday, April 12, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Peloton Labs, 795 Congress Street, Portland, Maine
For more information: 2076714292; eventbrite.com/e/communicating-the-value-of-sustainability-in-an-adverse-political-climate-tickets-33030585370
Political will in support of sustainability initiatives has all but vanished in Washington, and many federal agencies that regulate and support things like clean water, economic opportunity, access to education and the arts are under threat of being dismantled or defunded. In times like these it is more important than ever to be able to communicate the full value sustainability. Demonstrating that a certain law, project or initiative is not only ‘the right thing to do’ but also has concrete social, economic and environmental benefits can go far in helping to build ground level support and move elected officials to take action. But knowing how to do that is not always easy.
Join Rachel Bouvier, environmental economist and principal of rbouvier consulting, on April 12 at Peloton Labs for a presentation on how to calculate and communicate the value of sustainability in an adverse political climate. This one hour presentation will cover how to use the concept of social return on investment to communicate the full benefits of a project, regulation or initiative. Topics to be covered will include what questions to ask to determine areas of impact, how to identify stakeholders and how to begin to assign a value to outcomes so that you can communicate their value in a way which stakeholders will understand and connect with. The presentation will be followed by a short question and answer period.
Rachel Bouvier earned her Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, where she focused on the relationship between economic development and environmental quality. She also holds a Master’s degree in Resource Economics and Community Development from the University of New Hampshire, and was recently certified by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure as an Envision Sustainability Professional.
